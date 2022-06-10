Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 291.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 843,396 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $104.89.

