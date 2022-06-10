Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 638.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $47.49. 1,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,061. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

