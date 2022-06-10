Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.06. 132,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.99 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

