Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $628,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

