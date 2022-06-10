APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for APi Group’s earnings. APi Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APi Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow APi Group.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in APi Group by 413.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 182,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in APi Group by 1,977.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of APG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 62,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,268. APi Group has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

