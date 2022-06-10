Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
NYSE AIF opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $16.12.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.