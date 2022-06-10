Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE AIF opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

