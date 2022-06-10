AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker Sells 10,455 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at $59,000,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 107,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,227. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

