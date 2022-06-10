Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 1%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,303 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

