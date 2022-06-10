Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 107,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.