Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APTV. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.

Shares of APTV opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

