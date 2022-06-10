ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder Sells 15,000 Shares

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$341,745.00.

ARX opened at C$21.47 on Friday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.20.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.7087706 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARX shares. Cormark raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.73.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.