ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $948.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.89.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 189,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 71.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ArcBest by 54.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.