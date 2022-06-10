Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the lowest is $520,000.00. Arcimoto posted sales of $720,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $11.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 million to $17.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.73 million, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

FUV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 21,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,357. The firm has a market cap of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 133,993 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.