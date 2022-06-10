Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Raised by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,424 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 1.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.23% of Ares Capital worth $23,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

