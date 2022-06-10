Ark (ARK) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.80 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $72.80 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,609,301 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

