Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ASAN traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. Asana has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last 90 days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Asana by 92.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asana by 621.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after buying an additional 234,892 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

