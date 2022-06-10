Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider John Carter Buys 1,624,420 Shares

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Rating) insider John Carter bought 1,624,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$2,615,316.20 ($1,881,522.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.