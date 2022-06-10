Assemble Protocol (ASM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.95 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $791,852.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,465,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,554,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

