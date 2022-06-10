Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $2,700.00 Average PT from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

ASBFY stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

