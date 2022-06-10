Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $20.30 million. Asure Software posted sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $89.20 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.25 million, with estimates ranging from $95.40 million to $99.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASUR shares. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 99.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.