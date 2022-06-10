AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $25.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,397,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,265,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

