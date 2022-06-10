AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,218 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 472,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,080,348. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.