aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

LIFE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 59,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,806. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

