Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 10.9%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 99,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,148,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

