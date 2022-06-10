Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 10.9%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 99,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,148,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.