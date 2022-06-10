Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 39.28%.
JG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aurora Mobile (Get Rating)
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
