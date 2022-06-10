Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 39.28%.

JG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Aurora Mobile (Get Rating)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.