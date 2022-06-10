Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $119.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.16. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

