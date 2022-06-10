Aurox (URUS) Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aurox (URUS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for $24.68 or 0.00084577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market cap of $12.88 million and $420,880.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

