Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $604.24

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 604.24 ($7.57) and traded as low as GBX 567.60 ($7.11). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 570.80 ($7.15), with a volume of 1,780,935 shares.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.27) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.02) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.02) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 516 ($6.47) to GBX 601 ($7.53) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 682.89 ($8.56).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 602.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 654.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

