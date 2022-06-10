Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.06. 963,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.35.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

