Autonio (NIOX) Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $477,784.14 and approximately $3,420.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00341987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 439.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00433320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

