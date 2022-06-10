Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $22.99

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $22.99 or 0.00078040 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and approximately $507.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00195731 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 280,965,771 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.