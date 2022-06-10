Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.38 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BWS Financial lowered Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

AVYA stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Avaya has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Avaya by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,824,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Avaya by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Avaya by 327.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 109,304 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

