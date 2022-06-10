Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $173.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.66. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

