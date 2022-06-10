Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Billion

Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.31 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. Avnet reported sales of $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $24.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $25.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. StockNews.com raised Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 704,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.54. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.