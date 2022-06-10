Axe (AXE) Market Cap Tops $89,897.66

Axe (AXE) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Axe has a total market cap of $89,897.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00181251 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.