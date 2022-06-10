B. Riley Lowers L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $143.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.93. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.