B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Shares Down 1.8%

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35). 258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £36.22 million and a P/E ratio of 25.45.

B.S.D Crown Company Profile

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

