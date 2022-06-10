B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

BTO stock opened at C$5.01 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$663,255.04. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. Insiders have sold 599,211 shares of company stock worth $3,422,545 in the last ninety days.

BTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.64.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

