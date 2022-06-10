Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. lifted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.12.

Shares of BIDU opened at $145.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average of $142.19. Baidu has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Baidu by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,307,000 after buying an additional 294,082 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after buying an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

