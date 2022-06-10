Ball (NYSE:BALL) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $70.42 on Thursday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

