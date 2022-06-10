Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 96,688 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.26.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $507.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

