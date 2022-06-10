Bank of America Upgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$33.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares lowered their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.06.

CAE opened at C$32.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 72.60. CAE has a 1 year low of C$27.27 and a 1 year high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

