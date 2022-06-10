Barclays Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.60 ($29.68) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

EPA CS opened at €23.41 ($25.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.68. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($29.77).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

