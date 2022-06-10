Barclays Boosts Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target to €5.30

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.30 ($5.70) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

