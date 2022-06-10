Barclays Boosts Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target to 405.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from 400.00 to 405.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPDKY stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.3345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.66%.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

