Barclays Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $5.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $8.57 on Monday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $348.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 1.22.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.04%.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 over the last three months. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JOANN by 2,168.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JOANN by 18.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

