Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives €70.00 Average PT from Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €70.07 ($75.34).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock opened at €51.87 ($55.77) on Tuesday. Basf has a 52 week low of €46.47 ($49.96) and a 52 week high of €69.52 ($74.75). The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.