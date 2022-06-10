Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

BBWI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.13. 233,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

