Battery Future Acquisition Corp.’s (NYSE:BFACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 13th

Battery Future Acquisition’s (NYSE:BFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 13th. Battery Future Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of BFACU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.