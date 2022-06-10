Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Achieves $492,653.28

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Beacon has a market cap of $492,653.28 and approximately $4,859.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00083469 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

